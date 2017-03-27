Hollywood Studios Are Getting Rid Of Their Leaders. Here’s Why

“Three of the six major studios — Paramount, Sony and Fox — have removed or replaced their top executives in the last year. Jim Gianopulos, the longtime head of the 20th Century Fox movie studio, lost his job. Some of the current leadership turnover reflects long-term struggles at the individual companies, especially Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment, which have yet to replace their chief executives. But the management shake-ups also signal wider challenges in the movie business amid fast changing viewer habits.”