Ford Foundation Prez: The Arts Aren’t Frill – Why We Need To Fund The NEA

Darren Walker: “The fact is, America’s economy depends on the arts. As of 2014, the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates, our nation’s creative sector contributes nearly $730 billion to our GDP—a larger share than 44 states. It supports 4.8 million jobs, from schools to galleries, theaters, and beyond. And it supplies an enormous trade surplus that continues to grow year after year; America’s culture remains among our proudest exports. Moreover, the arts catalyze all of this benefit with relatively small public and philanthropic investment.”