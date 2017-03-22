Executive Assistant with TALENT, ENTHUSIASM, AND INTUITION. Internationally acclaimed classical music organization. Production of an annual music festival.

Immediate opening. Professionals with strong music background who are interested in administrative/creative aspects of producing classical events/concerts on international level are especially welcome. With flexible schedule during the year [allowing one to pursue personal artistic engagements], full-time commitment is required for months of April-August in preparation and during iPalpiti’s annual festival. Cumulative annual earnings: $38,000 -$50,000 based on qualifications.



Executive Assistant to the Director

iPalpiti Artists International is looking for highly organized, articulate and professionally mature candidates for the position of Executive Assistant to the Director.

In addition to providing administrative support, The Executive Assistant to the Director manages a wide variety of special projects and participates in all aspects that impact iPalpiti artists, as well as staff and organization’s supporters and audiences. Excellent project and event management skills will serve this position well. As with many jobs, the hired candidate will perform other duties as needed.

The ideal candidate should have at least two years of high level administrative experience, outstanding interpersonal skills, and the ability to interact well with iPalpiti musicians, volunteers, donors and staff. The candidate must demonstrate professional maturity through sound judgment, discretion, and the ability to engage high level managers with tact and finesse.

Excellent English usage, spelling, grammar and punctuation are essential. Also required is a high level of comfort with modern office equipment and common office software, such as MS Word, Excel, Good memory for names/information. Knowledge of HTML/WordPress, Photoshop. Tech-support of office network, website updates is a plus.



iPalpiti Artists International,Inc

1900 Avenue of the Stars

Suite 1880

Los Angeles, CA 90067

info@ipalpiti.org 1 310 2050511