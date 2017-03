The Austrian playwright and novelist wrote a new play (“an attack on the Trump aesthetic: the gold, the plush furniture”) for the times. It’s coming to NY, and here’s the description, from the play’s translator: “This seer with bleeding eyes sends Trump through a shattered looking glass where Jelinek examines him through the distorted mirrors of the heroes of Western culture: from Oedipus to Abraham, Isaac and Jesus, to Martin Heidegger, who attempted to lead the Führer.”