Director of Operations & Facilities – Shubert Theatre New Haven, CT

CAPA seeks a FT Director of Operations & Facilities to be responsible for the daily operations of the Shubert Theatre. This position manages FOH operations including building maintenance, security, concessions and the volunteer program.



Job Summary:

CAPA (Connecticut Association for the Performing Arts) and the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT is seeking a full time Director of Operations & Facilities to be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Shubert Theatre. This position manages front-of-the-house operations including building maintenance, security, concessions, and the volunteer program. They also have management responsibility of the stage, working closely with IATSE. This position ensures the theatre is well maintained and able to meet the needs of the users and patrons.



Responsibilities:

Manage front of house operations, including the areas of concessions, security, volunteers, and building maintenance.

Oversee backstage operations in coordination with the IATSE Head Carpenter and stagehands.

Oversee the hiring and management of a staff that ranges up to 400 paid and volunteers throughout the year.

Ensure that the theatre is properly staffed for full utilization by renters, patrons, and others.

Responsible for facility rentals, including event contracts, settlements, and payroll allocations.

Responsible for managing the budget in assigned operational areas.

Advance shows and events including rider requirements and arrange for services, equipment, and hospitality needs as necessary.

Coordinate with staff.

Negotiate and manage contracts with vendors for the facility, including HVAC and maintenance. Supervise vendor work.

Manage the Shubert’s IT systems under the direction of the CAPA Columbus IT Department.

Acts as community liaison with local business and municipal agencies.

Acts as project manager on related maintenance and capital improvement projects.



Requirements:

Minimum of 5 plus years of supervisory/management experience in theatre operations, arts facility management, and production.

Bachelor’s degree preferred or combination of education with equivalent years of work experience.



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

The position requires creative thinking for problem solving, the ability to prioritize urgent or last minute requests, and a willingness to assist when the need arises.

Excellent organizational, verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to interface with all levels of management.

Excellent computer skills with an emphasis on Word and Excel.

Working knowledge of: building systems; OSHA, ADA, federal, state and local codes; and IATSE contracts.

Ability to train, direct, and evaluate the performance of staff and volunteers.

Special Requirements:

Candidate must be able to accommodate a flexible schedule requiring some evenings and weekends throughout the year. In addition to a standard background check this position requires a credit check that is satisfactory to management.



To Apply:

E-mail cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to hr@capa.com. Salary will be commensurate with experience. CAPA offers a full benefits package that includes health insurance and Paid Time Off.

