The nationally acclaimed Alley Theatre, located in Houston, seeks an experienced arts manager to serve as Director of Marketing and Communications. A key member of the senior management team, this executive will bring significant expertise and strong leadership and strategic skills to the organization while demonstrating a history of success in managing sales and communications programs for subscription seasons, individual shows and institutional brands for complex performing arts organizations.

Supervising a staff of 15 and earned income of $8.9M+, the successful candidate will have a minimum of ten years’ experience in and a demonstrated commitment to classic, contemporary and new work, internal and external partnerships, staff management and mentoring, and financial detail and integrity. Excellent communication, e-commerce and social media skills, and experience with Tessitura or similar database desired. The Alley Theatre offers competitive compensation and generous employee benefits and is an EOE, supporting diversity in all forms and strongly encouraging applications from members of underrepresented groups.

For a complete position profile and/or to apply, submit a resume, references and salary requirements via email to the consulting firm retained to assist in the search, noting “Alley Marketing Director” in the subject line, to Christine O’Connor, Principal, AlbertHall&Associates, at cafoconnor@ alberthallassociates.com



