“Yeah, see, this always drove me crazy. Not that in particular, but just the parsing of what you had to say and when. I don’t like to be told what to do. … I didn’t come out to my parents. I didn’t accept or embrace that trope, and say, ‘Oh, this is a thing one must do.’ Instead, I introduced them to the guy I love and he ended up being part of the family.” From a long Q&A with E. Alex Jung.