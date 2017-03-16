Community Programs Manager – UMS (University Musical Society)

UMS is seeking a dynamic and outgoing arts professional to develop and implement its community-based education and engagement activities. Duties include: building community relationships and programs through the arts (focusing on specific cultural communities as identified in the ECE strategic plan); developing arts education programs for adult learners and general audiences (artist Q&As, pre-show talks, interactive lobby experiences, etc.); supporting UMS’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals across the entire ECE program (including K-12 and University programs); designing and implementing artist residencies with a range of UMS’s visiting artists; and serving as lead producer for approximately 1-2 of UMS’s main stage live performances annually.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for community building through the arts; be an expert at sensitively and respectfully developing relationships across diverse communities; possess superb administrative and project management skills; and be an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.



In January 2017, the Education & Community Engagement department began a new 3-year strategic plan. One focus of the strategic plan that will be embedded in this position is reactivating and establishing new, long-term, strategic partnerships within the Arab/Arab-American and Black/African-American communities. Community development and social justice provide core animating ethics of UMS’s education and community engagement work. We believe the performing arts are a valuable asset in furthering action around diversity, equity, and inclusion both on campus and in the community.



For more information and details about the position opening, please visit the link below.



Organization





Address/Contact info

Burton Memorial Tower

881 North University Avenue

Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1011

