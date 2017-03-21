Arts Marketing Consultant

JCA Arts Marketing is hiring a Consultant. Primary responsibilities include being responsible for project management, project delivery, and client management for consulting engagements with performing and visual arts organizations within North America. Position available immediately.



The Consultant will work with clients on all facets of the consulting life cycle, including: scoping and fact-finding; liaison between client, JCA Arts Marketing, and any third-party or contracted consultants outside the company; managing cross-departmental data extractions; analyzing data; building findings; and delivering recommendations. The Consultant will also support retainer consulting relationships on our software systems: The Revenue Management Application (RMA) and Segmentation Engine.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Superb communication and client management skills

Ability to provide excellent service and long-term client cultivation

Superior analysis and report-building skills

Ability to manage multiple priorities and timelines

Some business development skills

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in the cultural sector (marketing, fundraising, philanthropy, arts management, etc.)

A high level of numeracy

An exacting, data-driven way of thinking

Intermediate MS Office proficiency

Other analytic platform experience a plus, but not required

The ability to interpret and communicate trends within data

A professional, personable, and diplomatic manner

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Strength in working collaboratively as well as independently

Comfort in requesting help

Enthusiastic, energetic, with a can-do attitude

A commitment to excellence and high standards of customer experience

Impeccable attention to detail

A high degree of flexibility

Willingness and availability to travel

Comfort working from home within a virtual organization servicing clients in North America



Please send cover letter and resume to jobs@jcainc.com and put “Arts Marketing Consultant” in the subject line. Resumes without a relevant cover letter will not be considered. No phone calls, please.

