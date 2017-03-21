Arts Marketing Consultant

JCA Arts Marketing is hiring a Consultant. Primary responsibilities include being responsible for project management, project delivery, and client management for consulting engagements with performing and visual arts organizations within North America. Position available immediately.
The Consultant will work with clients on all facets of the consulting life cycle, including: scoping and fact-finding; liaison between client, JCA Arts Marketing, and any third-party or contracted consultants outside the company; managing cross-departmental data extractions; analyzing data; building findings; and delivering recommendations. The Consultant will also support retainer consulting relationships on our software systems: The Revenue Management Application (RMA) and Segmentation Engine.
POSITION REQUIREMENTS
- Superb communication and client management skills
- Ability to provide excellent service and long-term client cultivation
- Superior analysis and report-building skills
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and timelines
- Some business development skills
QUALIFICATIONS
- Experience in the cultural sector (marketing, fundraising, philanthropy, arts management, etc.)
- A high level of numeracy
- An exacting, data-driven way of thinking
- Intermediate MS Office proficiency
- Other analytic platform experience a plus, but not required
- The ability to interpret and communicate trends within data
- A professional, personable, and diplomatic manner
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Strength in working collaboratively as well as independently
- Comfort in requesting help
- Enthusiastic, energetic, with a can-do attitude
- A commitment to excellence and high standards of customer experience
- Impeccable attention to detail
- A high degree of flexibility
- Willingness and availability to travel
- Comfort working from home within a virtual organization servicing clients in North America
Please send cover letter and resume to jobs@jcainc.com and put “Arts Marketing Consultant” in the subject line. Resumes without a relevant cover letter will not be considered. No phone calls, please.