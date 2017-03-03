Art, Politics And The Met Museum

The timing of Tuesday’s announcement felt pointed, landing, as it did, during the kickoff to a week in which no less than a dozen art fairs open in New York City, trailing the power players of the international art world in their wake. (It’s known to insiders as “Armory Week,” not for the A.D.A.A.’s event at the actual Armory but for another fair, held at the western edge of Manhattan, on Piers 92 and 94, and named after the 1913 Armory Show, which famously scandalized viewers with Marcel Duchamp’s painting “Nude Descending a Staircase.”)