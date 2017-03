Soprano Diana Damrau and bass-baritone Nicolas Testé, who travel with their two home-schooled boys, ages 4 and 6, have a match made at an oratorio. Damrau: “The aim is that we are together, that we can make family life and life as a couple possible in our profession. As traveling opera singer-soloists, it’s really hard to find the right partner. It took both of us a long time. You meet a lot of villains and also Don Giovannis and Giuliettas.”