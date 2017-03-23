Alex Ross: LA Philharmonic At The Top Of The Orchestra World

“The most venerable American orchestras take pride in having a distinctive sound: the Philadelphia strings, the Chicago brass, the Cleveland blend. The New York Philharmonic has prized a virtuosity that edges, for better or worse, into brashness. The L.A. Phil, by contrast, has a tradition of no tradition: its sense of self resides not in a fixed repertory but in a mediation between past and present. That spirit of flux has persisted across several generations and now seems part of the institution’s identity—although, in the fragile sphere of the performing arts, nothing can be considered permanent. As a critic, I have made a habit of following this orchestra wherever it goes, and I am therefore hesitant to offer advice as it plots its future. But the adage of another noted Southern California composer comes to mind: keep on keeping on.”