A Show Sounds Tone Deaf – Even Racist – But Learns From Its Mistakes

Maybe calling your group show, composed of almost all white artists, “Show Mein,” and having the promotional material look like Chinese take-out boxes with chopsticks, isn’t quite the right decision – as the Spring/Break Art Show quickly learned.
