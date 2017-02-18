Vice President for Artistic Administration, St. Louis Symphony

The Vice President for Artistic Administration leads all activities related to artistic planning and programming of the St Louis Symphony. The position is responsible for directing, administering and coordinating activities of the artistic administration department, engaging guest conductors and artists and developing concert programs in consultation with the Music Director, the President & CEO and members of the executive team. Leads and directs activities of the Artistic Administration Department; Chorus Manager, Librarian and Artistic staff. Builds and fosters artistic relationships and works closely at all times with the Music Director and the President/CEO to ensure artistic vision and strategic direction of the organization.

REPORTS TO: President and CEO



DIRECT REPORTS: Resident Conductor, Dir of Chorus, Director of In Unison Chorus, Chorus Manager,

Librarian, Director of Artistic Programs, Executive Assistant to Music Director



FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB

Leads all artistic planning and programming activities in close consultation with Music Director and President/CEO. Work with the Music Director, President and CEO and guest artists, in consultation with other executive team members, to develop concert programs that help the SLSO achieve its artistic, sales and revenue goals and audience development objectives. Events include, but are not limited to, subscription classical and Live at Powell Hall series, recording projects, holiday programs, special concerts, tour concerts and summer programming. Determine annual schedule for all Orchestra and Chorus rehearsals and concerts, consistent with the musicians’ Master Agreement, in consultation with the Music Director and members of the executive team. Engage guest conductors and guest artists and negotiate fees within approved financial parameters. Lead Artistic Administration Department in implementation of all artistic activities, including long-range planning. Direct, administer and coordinate activities of the Artistic Administration Department; supervise Chorus Manager, Librarian, and Artistic staff. Work with the External Affairs Department (Community Partnership and Education), Marketing and Operations on related activities as a lead on Programming group. Collaborate with Publications Consultant on content and presentation of program notes and other content aspects of Playbill Communicate with and distribute correspondence to SLSO staff, orchestra and choruses regarding artistic planning. Oversee functions and related activities of the Saint Louis Symphony Chorus, Saint Louis Symphony IN UNISON® Chorus, the Holiday Festival Chorus and Orchestra library. Plan and negotiate Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra commissioned works. Nurture relationships with artists and artist managers. Keep current with global activities of all major guest soloists and conductors. Work collaboratively with other cultural organizations in St. Louis, including, but not limited to Opera Theatre St. Louis, the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts, the St. Louis Art Museum and the University of Missouri – St. Louis Touhill Performing Arts Center. Respond to internal and external inquires regarding artistic planning. Prepare, maintain and manage the annual artistic budget. Oversee and participate in preparation of grant proposals for touring, commissioned works and other artistic initiatives and additional projects as necessary. Oversee users and maintain OPAS database. Perform other duties as needed or directed.



POSITION QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS



Knowledge: Requires broad and deep knowledge of orchestral repertoire and classical music artists. Knowledge of popular artists and music also desirable. Willingness to work collaboratively with a strong executive management team, and all departments and constituents of the SLSO. Sensitivity to audience-building efforts essential. Strong interpersonal and written/verbal communication skills. Familiarity with symphony orchestra operations. Excellent management and administrative skills, and experience in preparing, forecasting, and analyzing artistic costs. Understanding of popular culture. Knowledge of OPAS database is desirable.

Experience:

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience as an artistic planning administrator with a major orchestra.



Skills and Abilities: