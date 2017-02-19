Top Posts From AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 02.19.17

2017 Portland Festival Report No. 1

The Branford Marsallis Quartet and singer Kurt Elling combined in the first major concert of the 2017 Portland, Oregon PDX Jazz Festival. A packed audience in the capacious Newmark Theater heard a … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides

The Martha Graham Dance Company’s New Visions

The Martha Graham Dance Company commissions works by Annie-B Parson, Pontus Lidberg, and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Members of the Martha Graham Dance Company in Annie-B Parson’s I used to love you. (L to R): Anne … read more

AJBlog: Dancebeat

What conservatories should do

What they should do to prepare students for classical music’s future. These are things I said in my talk at the Jacobs School at Indiana University. First, conservatories should make the future of classical music a … read more

AJBlog: Sandow

Your Mood is Understandable, but Unacceptable

I haven’t worn a Mood Ring since the late 1970’s but it’s time for that fad to return. I know, I know… they never really worked all that well. Regardless of how I was feeling … read more

AJBlog: Audience Wanted