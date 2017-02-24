Top Posts From AJBlogs 02.23.17

Music and Design
Why do we talk about “seeing” bands or orchestral groups? How did album jackets and photography of musicians … become important parts of music’s aura? Is a rock video a betrayal of what music is really about? … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrash Published 2017-02-23
The stories we weave are incomplete…
It’s Black History Month again, and though I haven’t blogged about it, it’s been on my mind. I’ve thought of it when I’ve gone to the Kennedy Center, and seen that their most visible gift shop this month features Chinese New Year. … read more
AJBlog: Sandow Published 2017-02-23
What’s Going On in Opera?
The news that Darren Keith Woods was summarily fired after a sixteen-year extraordinarily successful career as General Director of Fort Worth Opera added to some odd news from Vienna a short time ago seems inexplicable. … read more
AJBlog: OperaSleuth Published 2017-02-23
Portland Jazz Festival: Hearing The Home Folks
In addition to presenting big national names, an appealing aspect of the PDX Portland Jazz Festival is that it taps into the deep reservoir of talent in the Pacific Northwest. Two cases … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-02-23