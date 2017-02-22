Top Posts From AJBlogs 02.21.17

Engagement Is Not . . .
There are, of course, many things that community engagement is not. High on that list is “a magical elixir to cure all of the nonprofit arts industry’s ills.” … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-02-21
Portland Brings Kids To Jazz
In the windows of a Target store on a busy street corner in downtown Portland is a display of art inspired by jazz. Scattered among classic album covers, the paintings are by … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-02-21
Spring break with Budapest jazz, photos
I went to Budapest for spring break — to introduce a photo exhibit by my Transylvanian-born friend Sánta István Csaba and help jury the 10th annual Müpa Budapest Jazz Showcase/Talent Exchange, … read more
AJBlog: Jazz Beyond Jazz Published 2017-02-21