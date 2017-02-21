Top Posts From AJBlogs 02.20.17

On Entrepreneurialism and Publicness (or Whose Theatre Is It, Really?)
I was disquieted when I encountered [Richard Swedberg’s] discussion of cultural entrepreneurship a few years ago; however, it took completing a case study on the Margo Jones Theatre last year for me to identify the source of my unease. … read more
AJBlog: Jumper Published 2017-02-20
The president who hated Marcel Duchamp
A historian friend of mine reminded me the other day that Theodore Roosevelt attended and wrote about the 1913 Armory Show, the first major exhibition of modern art to be held in America. What’s more, … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-02-20
PDX Jazz Festival: Heath Bros, Jackson, Ulmer
Jimmy Heath is 90 years old. His kid brother Albert (Tootie) is 80. They don’t act or sound their ages. … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-02-20
Larry Coryell Is Gone
Guitarist Larry Coryell died over the weekend in New York City. He was 73. A pioneer of jazz-rock and fusion, throughout his career Coryell was capable of delicacy and softness in guitar … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-02-20