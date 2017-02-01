Top Posts From AJBlogs 01.31.17

Privilege/Encumbrance: Part III
This post is the last of a three-part series that is not strictly about community engagement. However, to engage with communities with which one is not familiar it is essential to understand the dynamics of privilege.
What is classical music?
We need a new audience. But how are we going to get one if we can't tell people why classical music is valuable? And how can we do that if we don't know what classical music is? (Dictionaries don't help.)
Dancers on the Rampage
New York City Ballet premieres new works by Justin Peck and Pontus Lidberg.
Rienzi in America?
Connecting opera to current, particularly American political events usually doesn't work, and even more unlikely when the connection can be made, to an opera by Richard Wagner. Donald Trump has changed all that
