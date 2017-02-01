The Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland is looking for a Senior Development Officer to join our Department of Institutional Advancement.



Reporting to the Director of Institutional Advancement, the Senior Development Officer is responsible for managing and expanding major gifts support of all campaigns (including but not limited to individual, corporate, and project/exhibition specific) for MOCA Cleveland, including implementation of the strategic plan development growth initiatives, prospect research, cultivation activities, customized stewardship, and relevant communication strategies.