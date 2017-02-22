Passage Theatre Trenton NJ Seeks Artistic Director

Innovative, resourceful, & mission driven. Advocates for Trenton community, lives locally. Leads community theatre education, produces/directs new social content plays. Fundraiser & donor cultivator.



Passage Theatre in Trenton NJ seeks an Artistic Director (AD) to replace our retiring Artistic Director of 21 years by September 2017. The new AD must understand and support our mission and values and be committed to Trenton and to community participation. We are looking for experience in and commitment to producing and directing new plays with social content (at least 2 mainstage productions a year) as well as theatre education in the community.

The selected individual will have demonstrated engagement in diverse communities, be willing and able to advocate for Passage Theatre and its community, and be good at and enjoy raising funds and cultivating donors. We are looking for an energetic, innovative and resourceful artistic director who will live in the Trenton area. Salary up to $50,000 (depending on experience), plus health and vacation benefits. Submit application to Passage.Theatre.Application@ gmail.com by May 31, 2017.