New York Museums In All-Out Resistance To Trumpism

“The Whitney may have been the first New York museum to signal its resistance to the new Administration, but waves of actions have followed. No major institution closed in response to the #J20 movement’s call for an art strike during the Inauguration, but the Whitney invited Occupy Museums to program a series of talks in its theatre, and the Brooklyn Museum hosted a seven-hour reading of Langston Hughes’s poem “Let America Be America Again.” Most significant, the week after Trump signed his now unravelling travel ban, the Museum of Modern Art replaced seven works in its sacrosanct fifth-floor galleries—the domain of van Gogh, Picasso, and Pollock—with pieces by artists from three of the seven targeted Muslim-majority nations.”