Marketing Manager – Aspen Music Festival and School

The Aspen Music Festival and School seeks a full-time, year-round Marketing Manager to work as part of the five-member Marketing and Communications team in Aspen, Colorado. Reports to VP for Marketing and Communications. The position is full-time and year-round in Aspen, Colorado.

Duties include:

MARKETING/SALES

  • With VP for Marketing and Communications, set overall marketing goals and ticket revenue targets.
  • Set strategies and tactics for reaching goals in each area.
  • Set detailed schedules for promotional vehicles in line with the strategy. Work with creative team to produce and track.
  • Work with community for excellent presence in Aspen and statewide.
  • Track ticket sales, and create robust sales reports.
  • Recommend in-the-moment adjustments to marketing tactics.
  • Act as primary contact for visiting Road Scholars groups.
  • Work closely with box office staff on implementing promotions, creating an upselling program, and collecting, analyzing, and using data.
  • Conduct audience surveys and other research to inform strategy and tactics.

 

WEBSITE

  • Plan web content to meet institutional goals and strategy
  • Work with all departments and outside technical vendors to keep website updated, inclduing frequent content updates


GIFT SHOP

  • Purchase merchandise based on previous year’s performance.
  • Hire and manage summer gift shop manager and volunteer sales force
  • Track and report merchandise sales and inventory


Knowledge, skills, and experience desired:

  • Minimum of five years’ related experience, preferably with a performing arts organization.
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.
  • Collaborative team player willing to go the extra mile
  • Must be able to drive a car and have access to a vehicle.


Send resume and cover letter to: Laura E. Smith, VP for Marketing and Communications, at lsmith@aspenmusic.org. No phone calls, please.