Marketing Manager – Aspen Music Festival and School

The Aspen Music Festival and School seeks a full-time, year-round Marketing Manager to work as part of the five-member Marketing and Communications team in Aspen, Colorado. Reports to VP for Marketing and Communications. The position is full-time and year-round in Aspen, Colorado.
Duties include:
MARKETING/SALES
- With VP for Marketing and Communications, set overall marketing goals and ticket revenue targets.
- Set strategies and tactics for reaching goals in each area.
- Set detailed schedules for promotional vehicles in line with the strategy. Work with creative team to produce and track.
- Work with community for excellent presence in Aspen and statewide.
- Track ticket sales, and create robust sales reports.
- Recommend in-the-moment adjustments to marketing tactics.
- Act as primary contact for visiting Road Scholars groups.
- Work closely with box office staff on implementing promotions, creating an upselling program, and collecting, analyzing, and using data.
- Conduct audience surveys and other research to inform strategy and tactics.
WEBSITE
- Plan web content to meet institutional goals and strategy
- Work with all departments and outside technical vendors to keep website updated, inclduing frequent content updates
GIFT SHOP
- Purchase merchandise based on previous year’s performance.
- Hire and manage summer gift shop manager and volunteer sales force
- Track and report merchandise sales and inventory
Knowledge, skills, and experience desired:
- Minimum of five years’ related experience, preferably with a performing arts organization.
- Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.
- Collaborative team player willing to go the extra mile
- Must be able to drive a car and have access to a vehicle.
Send resume and cover letter to: Laura E. Smith, VP for Marketing and Communications, at lsmith@aspenmusic.org. No phone calls, please.