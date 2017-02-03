Marketing Manager – Aspen Music Festival and School

The Aspen Music Festival and School seeks a full-time, year-round Marketing Manager to work as part of the five-member Marketing and Communications team in Aspen, Colorado. Reports to VP for Marketing and Communications. The position is full-time and year-round in Aspen, Colorado.



Duties include:

MARKETING/SALES

With VP for Marketing and Communications, set overall marketing goals and ticket revenue targets.

Set strategies and tactics for reaching goals in each area.

Set detailed schedules for promotional vehicles in line with the strategy. Work with creative team to produce and track.

Work with community for excellent presence in Aspen and statewide.

Track ticket sales, and create robust sales reports.

Recommend in-the-moment adjustments to marketing tactics.

Act as primary contact for visiting Road Scholars groups.

Work closely with box office staff on implementing promotions, creating an upselling program, and collecting, analyzing, and using data.

Conduct audience surveys and other research to inform strategy and tactics.

WEBSITE

Plan web content to meet institutional goals and strategy

Work with all departments and outside technical vendors to keep website updated, inclduing frequent content updates



GIFT SHOP

Purchase merchandise based on previous year’s performance.

Hire and manage summer gift shop manager and volunteer sales force

Track and report merchandise sales and inventory



Knowledge, skills, and experience desired:

Minimum of five years’ related experience, preferably with a performing arts organization.

Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

Collaborative team player willing to go the extra mile

Must be able to drive a car and have access to a vehicle.



Send resume and cover letter to: Laura E. Smith, VP for Marketing and Communications, at lsmith@aspenmusic.org. No phone calls, please.



