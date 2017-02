“What we commonly hear is an overly ostentatious misrepresentation, tarted up after Tchaikovsky’s death” by a former student who had also studied with Liszt. Pianist Kirill Gerstein has gone back to the composer’s own conducting score and other sources to create a cleaner edition. “It’s still very much the Tchaikovsky concerto we love,” Gerstein says, “but it perhaps has a different facial expression than we are used to.” (includes sound clips)