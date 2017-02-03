Director, Arts Management/Term Assistant Professor

The George Mason University Arts Management Program, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), invites applications for a 12-month Director/Term Assistant Professor of Arts Management. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Arts Management Program, in existence for over 10 years, focuses on all of the arts, visual and performing. Offering a distinctive curriculum (leading to the M.A.) that blends the study of theory and policy with a strong focus on professional practice, it serves a talented, highly diverse, domestic and international student population. This position is based at Mason’s graduate campus in Arlington, Va., in the heart of the arts-rich Washington, D.C., metro area. The program maintains active relationships with (and draws faculty from) the region’s many professional arts institutions and programs, including those managed by George Mason University.



Responsibilities:

This position is responsible for the operation of the program, including enrollment management; faculty recruitment and evaluation; program assessment; and, in collaboration with the Dean’s office and University Advancement, participates in fundraising. Teaching in areas of professional or academic expertise is expected, along with service to the program, CVPA and the university.



Required Qualifications:

A master’s degree or higher in arts management/administration or relevant field; and

Significant arts management leadership experience in a university or professional setting (at least five years of experience is strongly desired).

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with the administration of an academic program;

Teaching experience at a university (beyond teaching assistant level); and

Knowledge of the Washington, D.C., arts scene and institutions.



The successful candidate for this position will:

Have the desire to lead a thriving arts management program in a large, public university;

Have current knowledge about the field of arts management, including an understanding of the contemporary challenges and opportunities faced by nonprofit arts organizations;

Foster relationships with external arts organizations locally in order to provide students with a wide range of educational opportunities, to attract experienced instructors and organize high-quality internships;

Demonstrate effectiveness in teaching and mentoring students;

Embrace the idea of collaboration within the program, CVPA, and across the university; and

Contribute to the academic life of the university, including curriculum development, faculty governance, and administrative life of CVPA and the campus.



The Arts Management Program is dedicated to the goal of building a culturally diverse and pluralistic faculty committed to teaching and working in a multicultural environment. Candidates from groups historically underrepresented in the academy are encouraged to apply.



For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F124Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and list of three professional references with contact information.



George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.



PI96684970