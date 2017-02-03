Come Together, Right Now. National Arts Marketing, Development and Ticketing Conference — March 16-18 in NYC

Now is not the time to wait to see what will happen in America and the arts industry. Now is the time to come together and set the course for stronger, more inclusive, more vibrant organizations. Sign-up by 2/16 & bring your team for 1 low price.



Is your organization ready to be transformed? Then join us for the conference highlighted by Diane Ragsdale’s Keynote, “Transformation or Bust: When Hustling Ticket Sales and Contributions is Just Not Cutting It Anymore.” The entire conference, presented by Arts Reach, will have an immediate positive impact on the way you do business now and for years to come.



Join your colleagues from North America for this rich learning experience and be ready for the next era of audience and donor growth. You’ll learn the best strategies and technologies others are using to gain, retain, and upgrade audiences and donors. New this year: Special Digital Marketing Track. Space is limited; register today to guarantee your place.



Can’t join us in NYC? No problem. Join us in Seattle, May 3-4 or Toronto, June 12-13.



More info: http://www.artsreach.com