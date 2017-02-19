Canada Starts To Recognize Its Indigenous Women Artists, But There’s Much More To Be Done

One current show has an intentionally provocative name because “‘It’s really a colonial idea that our women didn’t carve. Our women have always carved,’ said Lou-ann Neel, the carver’s granddaughter and an advising curator for the exhibition. ‘I’ve already heard a few people say, ‘Well, you know, our grandmother was also a carver.’ Good, I want to hear about her. Let’s talk about her, too. Because all of our communities need these role models to come from the last couple of generations and encourage our young girls and women to pursue the arts, too.'”