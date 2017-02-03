Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach, Lincoln Center

Reporting to the Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing, the Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach oversees all of Lincoln Center’s institutional and community based marketing efforts ensuring that a broad and diverse audience has access to the best in the performing arts.



This position works to promote Lincoln Center’s presence in, and connection to, various communities overseeing all marketing initiatives related to Lincoln Center Education as well as Lincoln Center’s activities in the boroughs and beyond. The role oversees the marketing of programs such as Boro-Linc, Lincoln Center’s Veterans Initiative, our family program, LC Kids, as well as Lincoln Center’s digital products: its two apps and LincolnCenter.org. In addition to these responsibilities, the Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach will also work closely with the Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing on efforts to promote the entire campus through tourism initiatives and marketing projects that align the 11 resident organizations at Lincoln Center.



Our ideal candidate possesses tremendous communication skills, an ability to form strong and effective partnerships with different organizations and individuals, and a proven record of successful marketing campaign deployment across a broad spectrum of today’s marketing channels. We are looking for a ground-breaking, strategic and results driven leader with strong leadership and management skills.



Specific responsibilities include:

Work with Lincoln Center Education on strategic marketing plan development and deployment to deliver attendance and enrollment in all their activities including their signature professional development event Summer Forum

Develop strong connections with communities and community partners to engage audiences for borough-based Lincoln Center initiatives such as Boro-Linc and Lincoln Center’s free screening program in libraries

Oversee all marketing efforts related to Lincoln Center’s digital products, including the development and deployment of marketing campaigns and the realignment of these campaigns to reflect weekly results

Continue the growth and development of Lincoln Center’s family program, LC Kids. This program is not only a welcoming invite to families, but also a pipeline for family donors

Develop and grow Lincoln Center’s Veterans Initiative program

Promote and market Lincoln Center institutional programs such as venue rentals and Lincoln Center’s physical tour program

Work closely with the Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing to develop innovative and impactful cross-campus marketing programs

Coordinate closely with colleagues across the campus on mutually beneficial programs such as tourism

Develop a strong, targeted tourism outreach program

Oversee the promotion of Lincoln Center’s marketing opportunities to outside licensees

Manage a team of three arts and community professionals

Coordinate support of Planning and Development initiatives and goals



Qualifications:

5 to 10 years of direct-to-consumer and community marketing experience

Strategic thinker, able to synthesize various points of view into effective and impactful programs

Results driven

Proven track record creating powerful partnerships both within organizations and with external entities and the ability align multiple internal stakeholders

Strong understanding of technology and its implementation for marketing success

Understanding of the complex contemporary marketing landscape and how to achieve success within it

Proven leadership and people skills

Preferred experience in and knowledge of the arts and entertainment industries

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience



Submission Procedure:



Please submit a resume and cover letter (with salary requirements and outlining your interest in Lincoln Center) to the marketingjobs@lincolncenter. org inbox. Submissions without cover letters will not be reviewed.



Please list: Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach in the subject line.



Internal Candidates should contact a member of the Human Resources Department directly.



Lincoln Center is an equal opportunity employer.