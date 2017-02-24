Artistic Director – Santa Ana, California

Founded in 1983, The Wooden Floor, is one of the foremost creative youth development nonprofit organizations in the country. We transform the lives of young people in low-income communities through the power of dance and access to higher education. We use a long-term approach grounded in exploratory dance education coupled with academic tutoring, college and career readiness, and family support services.

The Wooden Floor seeks our next Artistic Director (AD) who inspires the vitality, spirit, and quality of TWF artistic programs, and sets the momentum for artistic strategy and growth. The AD furthers a culture of artistic excellence and strengthens The Wooden Floor’s mission and values through his/her vision for and execution of all artistic elements including dance education, performances, community engagement, and collaborative projects.

The AD is a choreographer and teaching artist who, in addition to other duties, works with the students in the dance studios which allows the AD to connect with students, parents, and faculty, to ensure the dance-centered approach furthers TWF’s Theory of Change©. For more information and how to apply, visit www.TheWoodenFloor.org. No recruiters, please.



Required Qualifications, Skills, and Competencies

5-8 years of own personal choreography experience

5-8 years of progressively challenging leadership and/or management responsibilities

Experience as a somatic movement practitioner, preferably Laban Bartenieff and/or Franklin Method

5-8 years as a teaching artist, preferably for arts-for-youth or creative youth development

Demonstrated commitment to the mission of empowering youth and families through high quality arts based programming and supporting programs.

Demonstrated experience as a dance educator, choreographer/dancer of the highest professional skill level with significant experience and commitment to arts training and education. Significant professional experience and success as a practicing artist.

Demonstrated results in designing, developing, and evaluating dance curriculum

Demonstrated skills in choreography, teaching, and leadership of similar arts organizations

Demonstrated success in creating and implementing dance education, as well as artistic and choreographic programming

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong professional relationships with other artists and collaborators who can provide professional services to assist The Wooden Floor in achieving its mission and consistently raising its standards.

Demonstrated success in managing employees, contractors, interns, and volunteers including training, supervision, and management

Demonstrated success as a mission-driven and business-minded leader, learner, collaborator, and executer



Preferred Qualifications:

Bi-lingual in English and Spanish

Understanding and knowledge about the community The Wooden Floor serves

Required Education, Licensures, Certifications, Other:

Bachelor’s or advanced academic degree

Ability to pass background check

Possess a valid California Driver’s License and maintain a clean driving record

Proficient in MS Office Suite

Organization

The Wooden Floor



Address/Contact info

1810 N MAIN ST

Santa Ana, CA 92706



Send resume to: hr@TheWoodenFloor.org