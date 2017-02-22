Art Educational Technician (Reg FT 12 month, with benefits)

Community College of Allegheny County:

Prepare and set up labs for the art program. Support faculty and students in the art department.



Work location and additional information:



Applicants must electronically attach scanable unofficial transcripts when applying to this posting.



This position will remain open until filled. However, in order to ensure consideration for an interview, please submit your completed application, cover letter and resume by no later than March 6, 2017. The College cannot guarantee that application materials received after this date will be considered or reviewed.



The successful applicant for this position will be required to successfully complete a post-offer, pre-employment medical examination and performance evaluation.



Campus: Allegheny Campus



Days and Hours (for hourly position):



Varies according to class schedule and the needs of the College and Department.



Job Specifications:



Associate degree in art or related field and a minimum of one year experience in art related position. Valid driver’s license required.



Physical Requirements:

Able to lift, carry, and unload multiple heavy boxes or other materials weighing up to 50 pounds; may be required to stand for long periods of time; may be exposed to chemicals and hazardous materials.



Job Duties:

Design and implement inventory control systems of art equipment supplies. Assemble and prepare equipment and supplies for use by students and faculty. Assist departmental faculty in the preparation of specialized instructional materials. Maintain open lab hours for art students. At the direction of Art faculty, prepare materials for lab/studio and classroom use (Ceramics Lab, Printmaking Lab, Painting Studio, and Mixed Media Lab). Maintain proper levels of appropriate supplies and materials required to teach classes in the Art Department facilities. Monitor the department’s supply budget Maintain equipment, perform preventive maintenance, and coordinate repairs as needed. Supervise and direct work study students in appropriate activities related to maintenance of the Art Department. Orient adjunct faculty to the various art instructional areas Identify any hazardous wastes and prepare them for removal from the College. Coordinate and/or assist with preparations required to mount art exhibits. Monitor the art class schedule; order and/or prepare materials needed in a timely manner. Assist the department head, when requested, in matters involving course scheduling and the determination of appropriate instructional areas. Transport students to and from field trips via CCAC’s 10-passenger van; travel to art supply store as needed. Perform other related duties as appropriate to support instruction and related activities in the department.



Job Category: Faculty/Counselor/Librarian/Ed Tech



Job Type: Full-time



Department: Art



Job Open Date: 02-17-2017



Job Close Date:



All applicants must apply online at: http://apptrkr.com/969279. The College’s online application system will allow you to complete a college application, apply online, answer screening questions, and attach a resume, cover letter and other documents.



EOE



Copyright ©2015 Jobelephant.com Inc. All rights reserved.



http://www.jobelephant.com/



jeid- 0622290ab2250042b8ac8627145093 44