A Seattle Orchestra Tackles Art About Homelessness

Local arts groups dealing with homelessness as a subject or a source of activism meet the dilemmas that always attend the task of simultaneously doing social good and putting butts in seats. But they also face a paradox particular to Seattle. Our progressive zeal leads us to demand of any major institution: “What are the arts doing to address homelessness?” Our contrarian skepticism then leads to the follow-up question: “What can the arts do about homelessness?” Bore people to death with a Berlioz concerto? Photograph their prostration? Exploit them for grant money in a woke af marketing campaign? People who don’t have housing need housing, not music appreciation classes. But complex problems require creative action.