Newspapers sold out across France when Camus’ book The Rebel was published – and Sartre’s newspaper trashed it. “The split between the two friends was a media sensation. … It’s hard to imagine an intellectual feud capturing that degree of public attention today, but, in this disagreement, many readers saw the political crises of the times reflected back at them. … If you are thoroughly committed to an idea, are you compelled to kill for it? What price for justice? What price for freedom?”