Top Posts From AJBlogs 01.23.17

Trump’s biggest first threat to the arts: Ending net neutrality
Terrible as it will be for the Trump administration to kill the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities, gutting net neutrality seems to me an even more damaging attack on the arts, independent and upstart media and America’s commons. … read more
Never-Ending Battle: Mobilizing (once again) to Save the National Endowments for the Arts & Humanities
With President Trump‘s transition team’s having reportedly recommended elimination of federal funding for the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities (as well as for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting), a petition opposing possible NEA and NEH cuts has appeared on the White House’s website, … read more
At A Time Like This, You Want to Talk “Still Life”? Yes.
At times like these, when not only the United States but also the world is a-twitter – no, forget the pun, much more than a-twitter – seriously concerned about the political direction of so many countries, it may seem trivial to spend time on issues of art. Or even looking at art. Not really. … read more
Monday Recommendation: Outset
Dan Meinhardt, Outset (ears&eyes records) … read more
