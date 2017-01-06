Top Posts From AJBlogs 01.05.17

12 Plays of Xmas: 9. The Town Fop by Aphra Behn
‘Art is our chief means of breaking bread with the dead.’ WH Auden speaks true – one of the pleasures of this little project has been sitting down with the past. Sometimes, however, … read more
AJBlog: Performance Monkey Published 2017-01-05
DBQ Having Fun In Paris
As the Rifftides staff continues recovering from the holidays and auditions a few dozen incoming albums, let’s follow a lead sent by frequent commenter Terence Smith. Mr. Smith writes from his sanctuary in … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-01-05