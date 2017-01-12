On Site Opera, Executive Director

ON SITE OPERA (OSO) [www.osopera.org], the critically acclaimed New York City opera company dedicated to producing immersive, site-specific performances, seeks a dynamic and energetic Executive Director to work in close partnership with its Founding General & Artistic Director and Board of Directors to launch the organization into its next exciting chapter.



Embarking on its sixth season in New York City, OSO has established itself as one of the country’s most imaginative, nimble opera companies by staging musically and dramatically rich works outside of the opera house and pushing the boundaries of operatic storytelling. OSO produces operas in unique, site-specific locations, allowing singers and audiences alike to immerse themselves in the narrative. OSO productions use their physical space to create an environment in which the concept, storytelling, music, and performers unite to form an immersive, cohesive, and meaningful whole. OSO has performed in venues such as the Bronx Zoo, Madame Tussaud’s wax museum, the Cotton Club, and historic mansions throughout New York City.



Reporting to the Founding General & Artistic Director, the Executive Director will join this dynamic, young start-up as the sole full-time employee to help guide the organization and support the Board in shaping organizational goals. S/he will be the chief administrator, responsible for overseeing a $600,000 annual operating budget, spearhead the organization’s fundraising strategy and execution, manage its financial resources, energize and develop the board, and be a principal spokesperson and community liaison.



The successful candidate will be inspired by the opportunity to join a dynamic organization with a bright future with exceptional momentum and continuing growth opportunity. S/he will have applicable experience in a similar role or organization, with responsibility for financial, fundraising and performing arts management. S/he will be a persuasive leader, public speaker and fundraiser, with good interpersonal skills. S/he will be a self-motivated, strategic thinker who is able to guide the Board and the organization towards artistically excellent, fiscally prudent, and organizationally sound decisions.



SPECIFIC ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Work in close collaboration with the Founding General & Artistic Director and the Board, develop and execute the Fiscal Year operating and programmatic strategy, matched to a Fiscal Year operating budget, which contains measurable goals and objectives that meet OSO’s annual operating requirements; monitor and report to the Board on organizational financial and business performance against goals; seek and manage key external relationships for the organization and maintain an active presence in the community to support OSO’s expanding public profile; and identify and forge relationships with new organizational partners who will be strategically important for the organization’s future.



FUNDRAISING: Oversee the annual creation and execution of a Fiscal Year development plan designed to achieve the fundraising goals required in the annual operating budget; assume a leadership role in organizational fundraising; spearhead OSO’s individual giving program; execute and/or oversee the writing of grants; plan and execute annual fundraising gala; create and manage a calendar of donor cultivation events; support Board members in their fundraising duties; oversee tracking systems of donor records, files, databases, and ongoing statistics; prepare and process all donor acknowledgements and pledge payments; and liaise regularly with important community stakeholders in the fundraising and government realms.



BOARD RELATIONS: In partnership with the Founding, General & Artistic Director, manage OSO’s Board: support the ongoing identification, recruitment and retention of suitably qualified Board members; serve ex-officio on each Board committee and manage and motivate individual members; facilitate the Board’s involvement in annual strategy development; manage and expand each member’s proactive involvement in fundraising; support the Chair to assign fundraising portfolios to each Board member, and coach, train, and motivate them to participate in fundraising as well as governance activities.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS

2-4 years of results-driven management and fundraising experience in the non-profit or private sector, or equivalent experience, preferably in opera;

Demonstrated experience in fundraising;

A track record of successfully building and motivating teams, both professional and volunteer;

Strong strategic planning skills and demonstrated financial management expertise;

A passion for the performing arts and a positive, energetic, “can-do” attitude towards nonprofit leadership;

Willingness and ability to work evenings and weekends to fulfill job responsibilities

A Bachelor’s Degree is required; an advanced degree in a relevant discipline will be favorably regarded.



COMPENSATION

Compensation, including benefits stipend, is competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience.



HOW TO APPLY

To apply, send cover letter, resume, salary history, and three professional references to jobs@osopera.org. No calls please.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

http://osopera.org/



On Site Opera, a registered 501(c) 3 organization, is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages individuals of all backgrounds and cultures to consider this leadership position. The company’s commitment to inclusivity encompasses, but is not limited to, diversity in nationality, ethnicity, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, and disability.

