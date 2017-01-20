Marketing Manager for The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra is looking for an exceptional individual to join the Sales & Marketing team to support one of the world’s great ensembles.



This position will collaborate with our team on marketing campaigns to reach new audience segments and increased ticket sales for Cleveland Orchestra performances at Severance Hall and Blossom Music Center. In addition to coordinating the production and implementation of print, direct mail, broadcast, social and digital marketing, he/she will assist with database segmentation & expense management and provide customer service and logistical support to the Orchestra’s innovative student, young professional and loyalty programs.



The successful candidate will meet the following qualifications:





Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or related field required, along with 1-3 years of experience in sales and marketing.

Ability to work well in a team environment with strong collaboration skills.

High level of creativity, self-motivated and the ability to multi-task.

Strong organizational and time management skills with attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically and offer solutions.

Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills in a professional & productive manner.

Demonstrated proficiency in computer software applications, particularly the Microsoft Office Suite.

Knowledge of and familiarity with classical repertoire highly desirable.

Able to work a flexible schedule that includes evenings, weekends, and some holidays.



We offer a competitive salary in addition to the opportunity to work with a dynamic sales and marketing team supporting a world-renowned orchestra. Interested applicants should submit cover letter, resume, and salary requirements (PDF) tohr@clevelandorchestra.com



