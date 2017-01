“2016, for the Louvre as for all sites in Paris, was a difficult year,”Jean-Luc Martinez, president and director of the Louvre, told Le Figaro. “We should finish the year at 7.3 million visitors, 15 percent less than in 2015, and a loss of at least €9.7 million ($10.2 million), not to mention the lower revenues in booksellers or restaurants,” he elaborated following the museum’s announcement.