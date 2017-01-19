‘Institutional Critique’ Has Become An Institution Itself, So Artists Are Messing With It

“Even as one very visible portion of the art world becomes ever more soaked in money, artists like [A.L.] Steiner are picking up the ideas of first- and second-generation institutional critique and adapting them to the needs of the present … investigating, tweaking, and even striking out against the operation of museums, galleries, and the very market itself as an integral part of their larger practices.” Steiner, for instance, decreed for one gallery show that cutting in half the gallery’s opening hours was part of the artwork.