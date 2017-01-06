Handel + Haydn Society, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

You Reporting to the President and CEO, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications (VP) will be responsible for all earned revenue, audience development, branding, and institutional positioning of H+H performances, education, and community engagement programs.



The Handel and Haydn Society (H+H), the oldest continuously-performing arts organization in the United States, is internationally acclaimed for its performances of Baroque and Classical music. Founded in Boston in 1815, H+H began as a choral society created by middle-class Bostonians who aspired to improve the quality of singing in their growing American city. The organization was named after composers George Frederic Handel and Joseph Haydn to represent both the old music of the 18th century and what was then the new music of the 19th century. In the first decades of its existence, H+H gave the United States premieres of Handel’s Messiah (1818), Haydn’s The Creation (1819), Verdi’s Requiem (1878), and Bach’s St. Matthew Passion (1879). Since its founding, H+H has presented more than 2,000 performances before a total audience exceeding 2.8 million. Between 2014 and 2016, the organization celebrated its Bicentennial with two seasons of special concerts and initiatives to mark two centuries of music making.



Unique among American ensembles for its longevity, capacity for reinvention, and distinguished history of premieres, H+H’s Period Instrument Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners each year. A nine-concert subscription series at Symphony Hall and other leading venues is complemented by a robust program of intimate events in museums, schools, and community centers, as well as tours and runouts to New York City, Tanglewood, and elsewhere in the United States and Canada. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Harry Christophers, the ensemble embraces historically informed performances, bringing classical music to life with the same immediacy it had the day it was written. The Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program allows H+H to also provide engaging, accessible, and broadly inclusive music education to more than 10,000 children each year through in-school music instruction and a Vocal Arts Program that includes six youth choruses. In addition to its subscription series, tours, education, and broadcast performances, H+H reaches a worldwide audience through ambitious recordings, including Haydn’s critically acclaimed The Creation, the best-selling Joy to the World: An American Christmas, and Handel’s Messiah, recorded live at Symphony Hall under Christophers’ direction.



H+H is governed by a 35-member board of governors led by Chairman W. Carl Kester and the management team is led by President and CEO David Snead. The organization is on a dramatic growth trajectory, having recently completed a $13.5 million capital campaign to grow the endowment and support a number of strategic initiatives targeting growth in artistic quality, community service, and education programs. In its most recent season, new subscription revenue increased by 75 percent and the renewal rate was up by 7 percent due to revamped branding and direct marketing strategies. Over the past four years, the number of education and community concerts has more than doubled, as has the audience for these concerts. H+H’s annual budget has grown from $3 million to more than $5 million in the past four years, all while operating consistently in the black.





Community

As New England’s largest city, Boston has long been the region’s economic and cultural hub. Boston is home to a variety of world-renowned performing and visual arts organizations, including Boston Ballet, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum, and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Embedded in the performing arts community are numerous Baroque, period instrument, choral, and early music organizations, performers, and educational institutions.



With an estimated population of 667,000, Boston is one of the 25 largest cities in the country, while the communities making up Greater Boston are comprised of nearly 4.6 million residents. With strong professional sectors in technology, healthcare, and education, Greater Boston is youthful, culturally diverse, and socially active. Approximately 36 percent of the residents are ages 24 or younger, 33 percent are ages 25 to 44, 20 percent are ages 45 to 64, and 10 percent are 65 or older. Boston is a thriving city, with a population that includes 24 percent African American, 17 percent Hispanic, and 8 percent Asian residents.



H+H is based in Back Bay, a popular and vibrant Boston neighborhood that offers numerous parks, a thriving arts community, and amazing restaurants. This area is well-known for its Victorian brownstones and several historic and architecturally significant buildings, including the Boston Public Library, Trinity Church, Prudential Tower, and 200 Clarendon (previously the John Hancock Tower). Back Bay boasts several high-end shopping districts such as Newbury Street, the Prudential Center, and Copley Place. With numerous public transportation options, this region is easily accessible by train, bus, or commuter rail. Located nearby are some of the top colleges and conservatories in the country, including New England Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, and The Boston Conservatory.



As Boston looks ahead to 2017 and beyond, the development of One Seaport Square and the Innovation District in South Boston will continue to bring new industries of life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and consumer technology to the bustling district. In 2017, General Electric will relocate its headquarters to Boston’s popular Seaport District. Alongside the Seaport District, Kendall Square in Cambridge makes Greater Boston one of the world’s foremost innovation destinations.



Sources: bostonusa.com; census.gov





Position

Reporting to the President and CEO, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications (VP) will be responsible for all earned revenue, audience development, branding, and institutional positioning of H+H performances, education, and community engagement programs. This position will develop and implement a comprehensive marketing plan to support the strategic mission and will position H+H locally, nationally, and internationally while building and developing audiences.





Roles & Responsibilities



Marketing and Sales

Establish earned revenue goals and marketing expense budgets with the President and CEO and senior management team.

Design strategy and execute campaigns in support of earned revenue goals and maximizing audience development and box office results, including ticket pricing and packaging for subscription and single ticket sales, direct mail, digital marketing, telemarketing, e-mail marketing, group sales, social media, and community partnerships.

Create and execute promotion and sales plans, including advertising campaigns, events, group sales, program book advertising sales, and business partnership development.

Conduct market research and data analysis, monitor trends, and implement marketing strategies that support the institutional brand.

Proactively lead website and social media strategies for the entire organization.

Develop inbound strategy to create high-traffic content and lead-converting resources, increasing website traffic and social media followers to drive sales.

Collaborate with marketing consultants and vendors, as needed.



Team Leadership and Administration

Lead a department of seven full-time employees.

Directly supervise the Marketing Manager, PR and Communications Manager, Designer, Audience Services Manager, and contract employees.

Develop and manage department budget to deliver results on-time and on-budget.

Support and collaborate with all H+H departments.

Generate weekly department activity and summary reports.

Manage and report on sales velocity and trends.



Institutional Branding, Public Relations, and Communication

Lead the branding efforts for the entire institution beyond the subscription concerts, including community and education programs, tours, and other similar activities that are vital to H+H’s mission.

Create a collaborative, integrated strategy with development staff that builds lifetime value of H+H patrons.

Oversee institutional communication strategies with the support of the PR and Communications Manager.

Develop, implement, and manage communication plans to build awareness of H+H and its performances, educational programs, and community engagement programs.

Coordinate internal and external communication to support the strategic plan.

Oversee program book writing, planning, and production.



Community and Promotional Partnerships

Identify and cultivate collaborative community and promotional partnerships with community engagement staff in support of the strategic plan, earned income, and audience development goals.

Ensure public visibility for outreach activities with the Vice President of Education and Community Engagement.



Traits & Characteristics

The VP will be a seasoned professional and highly collaborative team player with the ability and desire to manage people and projects simultaneously. Experienced in data-driven and market research decision making, planning, and budgeting, this individual will have the ability to think strategically and demonstrate skill in managing and coaching an audience development team and other creative talent. The VP will have a passion for creating the best possible patron experience and developing and maintaining a patron-centered culture. Motivated by knowledge, research, and the aesthetic nature of the art form and visual identify, this resilient and detail-oriented individual should possess strong interpersonal skills, integrity, tenacity, and a drive to achieve goals.



Other key competencies include the following:

Customer Focus – The capacity to maintain a commitment to the satisfaction of all stakeholders by anticipating customer needs and developing appropriate solutions in a highly service-oriented environment.

Fact-Based and Data-Driven – A commitment to marketing strategies grounded in customer knowledge gained through market research and data analytics that are executed in memorable communications. The evaluation of these programs should be similarly fact-based, establishing a culture of constant learning and driving future decision making.

Problem Solving Ability – The capability to identify and analyze the root of current obstacles and then create several alternative solutions for a favorable outcome.

Goal Achievement – The dexterity to set clear, results-oriented goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, reviewable, and time sensitive (SMART) and ability to identify milestones and implement plans to achieve specific organizational objectives.

Presenting and Written Communication – The mastery of verbal and written communication with the aptitude to tailor messaging appropriately in accordance to any given audience and media outlet.



Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field from an accredited university or college, at least five years of senior-level marketing and communication experience, and a proven track record of achieving earned income goals through the successful execution of sales campaigns are required. The demonstrated ability to work and manage a team effectively in a fast-paced environment, meet multiple deadlines, organize time and priorities, and work well as a member of the team are necessary. A demonstrable record of success in developing opportunities for promotional partnerships and collaborations with sponsors, media, and community organizations is required, as well as marketing skills in the area of patron loyalty and retention, strategic branding, market research, direct marketing, and digital marketing, including web and social media. Strong written communication and public presentation skills, a passion for Baroque and classical music, and a commitment to working occasional nights and weekends are essential. Tessitura experience strongly preferred.





Compensation & Benefits

Competitive compensation, commensurate with experience, and benefits include vacation; health, dental, and life insurances; 403(b) retirement plan; long- and short-term disability; flexible spending account; and the quality of life that Greater Boston provides.



Applications & Inquiries

Please submit a letter and resume (electronic submissions preferred) with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments to:



Ms. Ronda Helton

Vice President, Arts Consulting Group

292 Newbury Street, Suite 315

Boston, MA 02115-2801

Tel (888) 234.4236 Ext. 218

Fax (888) 284.6651

Email handelandhaydn@ArtsConsulting. com





Handel and Haydn Society is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to diversity in the workplace by maintaining a staff that represents the traditions and voices of contemporary Boston.