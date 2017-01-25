Executive Director, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University

Sonoma State University invites applications and nominations for the position of Executive Director of the Green Music Center, available in 2017.



The Organization

http://gmc.sonoma.edu/



The Green Music Center (GMC), a premier performing arts venue in the California’s Bay area, is a state of the art educational and performance facility on the Sonoma State University campus and home to the SSU Music Department. Located in the heart of the Sonoma wine region, the GMC includes the magnificent 1,400-seat Weill Hall that opens its back wall during the summer season for a unique indoor/outdoor experience and expands the audience capacity by an additional 4,100 patrons on the lawn. The GMC also includes the intimate 250-seat Schroeder Recital Hall and an elegant hospitality center. The University’s special character within California’s public higher education landscape figures prominently given its arts facilities (including the GMC), its commitment to effective teaching, its high standards of scholarship and professional development, and its promotion of diversity in the faculty, staff, and student populations.



The Position



Reporting to the President of Sonoma State University (SSU) and serving as a member of the President’s Cabinet, the Executive Director of the Green Music Center is a visionary and innovative leader of an organization that continues to assess and refine its mission to serve the campus and greater North Bay Area community by creating transformative experiences in the arts and education.



As a visible and enthusiastic spokesperson for the arts throughout the campus and region, the Executive Director is responsible for developing and implementing a programming strategy that strengthens collaborations with current artistic partners, increases audiences for GMC presentations, and expands the variety of presentations, while appealing to current and new donors, reaching new audiences, and expanding the GMC’s reputation in the region.



The Executive Director works closely with the University’s senior leadership. S/he serves as an ex-officio member of the Board of Advisors for Weill Hall/Green Music Center and is a member of the GMC Executive Committee and all standing Board Committees. S/he provides leadership and direction to the GMC management team.



The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the operations associated with the GMC, including: programming, production, facilities, development, marketing and communications, box office, board relations, artistic administration and hospitality. In concert with all GMC administrators and constituencies, the Executive Director fosters and maintains an environment that supports all of the activities in the GMC so that guest artists and ensembles are able to perform at their best, other SSU constituencies are enabled and assisted in their productions and instruction, and attendees want to return. The Executive Director supports the activities of the SSU Music Department and the University’s On Campus Presents (OCP) series.



The Executive Director works with the Advisory Board and both University and GMC Advancement offices to plan and implement a comprehensive fundraising program that includes individual, foundation, corporate, and government support for annual operations, endowment and special projects. S/he serves a leadership role in identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and providing excellent stewardship for major gifts.



Working with the Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO and the Advisory Board, the Executive Director participates in the development of annual and multi-year operating budgets for GMC activities; monitors performance against budget, and ensures achievement of budgeted goals while also ensuring compliance with the University’s fiscal policies. The Executive Director ensures that the GMC operations are financially sustainable today and into the future.



The Executive Director develops and maintains relationships with local governments, school districts, educators, chambers of commerce, civic and other organizations to identify ways to engage and respond to community needs through the arts and enable the GMC to serve and be recognized as a major resource for arts education in Sonoma and neighboring counties. S/he represents the GMC and University with various local, state, regional, national, and international arts and arts education organizations, which includes representing the University on campus committees and at professional meetings, trainings and conferences.



Candidate Profile



The successful candidate will combine a thorough knowledge of music and the performing arts with a strong record of success in programming, presenting, and audience development. S/he will have broad-based experience in programming that includes classical music, jazz, world and contemporary/popular music, speakers, and dance. The successful candidate will have a vision for ways to connect a professional presenting program with the university’s curriculum. Experience in operating a performing arts venue in a higher education environment is highly desirable.



The position requires the ability to connect a professional presenting program with a university curriculum for music, dance, and theater, ensuring students and faculty are fully engaged with the GMC’s activities. Excellent interpersonal, communication, and supervisory skills are essential, as is the ability to build audience awareness, interest, and support for classical music and other genres.



The successful candidate will be a skilled fundraiser with a track record for generating significant support from sponsorships, individual major gifts, and foundation grants. S/he will be willing to invest time and energy in identifying, cultivating, and soliciting donors, and to maintain a schedule that includes attendance at evening and weekend performances and events.



The successful candidate will exhibit a commitment to diversity and a demonstrated ability to work with individuals of diverse backgrounds. S/he will possess the social skills needed to entertain artists and patrons with grace at both large-scale and intimate events. The successful candidate must be passionate about the GMC and the role of the performing arts at Sonoma State University.



The successful candidate will have a minimum of eight to ten years’ experience as a senior executive in a not-for-profit performing arts organization. A Bachelor’s degree and/or formal arts education is required; a Master’s Degree in Arts Administration or a related field is preferred.



Compensation



Compensation is competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience. Sonoma State University offers an attractive benefits package in addition to base compensation.



Applications



Please prepare a cover letter that describes your specific interest in the Green Music Center and outlines your qualifications for the position. Send with a resume salary history or requirements, and contact information for at least three professional references. Electronic submissions are requested. All applications will be treated as confidential and references will not be called without the candidate’s knowledge and agreement.



Please send materials to:



Green Music Center – Executive Director

c/o Catherine French Group

2500 Q Street NW, Suite 623

Washington, DC 20007

applications@ catherinefrenchgroup.com



Please submit material in Adobe PDF or Microsoft Word format, only



While this position will remain open until filled, applicants are asked to submit materials by mid-February when the Search Committee will begin to review credentials.

