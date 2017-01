“With this new contract, the Jacksonville Symphony season will expand from its current 35 weeks to 38 weeks during the 2017-2018 season, 39 weeks in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, and finally 40 weeks beginning in the 2020-2021 season. The symphony is also increasing the number of full-time musicians from 53 to 60. Musicians’ weekly salaries will increase 19 percent over the term of this agreement, and with the added weeks, annual salaries will rise 37 percent.”