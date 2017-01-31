As Top-Selling Living Artists Age, Galleries And Auction Houses Are Scrapping Over Them

“Chuck Close and other artists used to sit around bars like the Cedar Tavern and Max’s Kansas City and talk about art. ‘I have more conversations today over what we’re going to do to protect our spouses, our children, our work,’ Mr. Close said.”
VISUAL Posted:
“Chuck Close and other artists used to sit around bars like the Cedar Tavern and Max’s Kansas City and talk about art. ‘I have more conversations today over what we’re going to do to protect our spouses, our children, our work,’ Mr. Close said.”