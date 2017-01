Goldstone recorded prolifically – and, with his wife Caroline Clemmow, produced recordings of hundreds of works for four hands. “He also delighted in excavating unpublished or unfinished pieces which he would complete himself and record. A disc of Mozart, for example, featured a number of works left unfinished at the composer’s death – including a D minor Fantasy and a Präludium in C – fragments which were reconstructed and completed with skill and sensitivity.”