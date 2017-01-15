A Small Band Of Early ‘Jersey Boy’ Investors From San Diego Reaped Big – Actually, Truly Amazing – Rewards

Sure, Broadway shows have investors from all over. But this one “stands out for the size of its success and the concentration of its support in an affluent village, La Jolla, that is about as far from the Garden State Parkway as one can get in the mainland United States. It appears that as much as 40 percent of the show’s financing was raised in San Diego — almost all of it from people who had never previously invested in a Broadway show, and who encountered this one as patrons at the La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical was enormously popular and repeatedly extended.”