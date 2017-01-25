‘A Rainbow-Colored Dream’: Check Out China’s International Ice And Snow Sculpture Festival

“Preparations for the event [in Harbin] begin months in advance, with workers digging huge ice blocks from the frozen Songhua River. … Sculptors compete to create more and more elaborate buildings of ice, all illuminated in multi-colored lights.”
VISUAL Posted:
“Preparations for the event [in Harbin] begin months in advance, with workers digging huge ice blocks from the frozen Songhua River. … Sculptors compete to create more and more elaborate buildings of ice, all illuminated in multi-colored lights.”