Damian Kulash, OK Go’s frontman: “[After ‘A Million Ways’ went viral], we were like, ‘if we can do this by accident, we should do it on purpose.’ And that’s when we did the treadmill dance at my sister’s house in Florida. But even that video, we thought that was a gift to those same nerdy fans, the three or four hundred thousand people who wanted to see us dancing in the back yard.”