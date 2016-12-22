Job Opportunity for Staff in the USC Kaufman School of Dance

The University of Southern California is seeking applicants for the position of Senior Business Officer I for the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.



USC Kaufman marks the first new school to open at USC in close to 40 years. Featuring a rigorous curriculum within a conservatory style environment, USC Kaufman provides students with opportunities to work and collaborate with world-renowned artists and to study in a range of dance styles. In fall 2015, the school opened its doors to its first cohort of students pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts.



The Senior Business Officer I serves as the School’s central liaison for matters related to budget and finance. S/he administers the business and financial operations for the school, and plays a key role in the annual budgeting process. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the Senior Business Officer I supervises one budget administrator position, and works together with school leadership and staff to ensure optimal resource allocation and smooth operations. As a member of the USC Kaufman School of Dance, s/he will join a collaborative team of staff and faculty colleagues committed to advancing dance and dance education globally.



Responsibilities:

Works collaboratively with Dean, Vice Dean, and Chief Operating Officer to develop long-term and short-term budgets. Implements annual budget development and construction process.

Administers approved budgets. Provides projections and forecasts and analyzes financial impacts. Analyzes actual versus budget performance to determine variances, and takes corrective action, as required. Provides regular and special financial reports, as required for department’s operations and to aid in management decisions.

Directly supervises or performs all business functions for the School, including procurement, payroll, and financial accounting. Processes or oversees processing of ongoing financial transactions. Prepares financial reports for internal and external distribution. Has responsibility for ensuring that strong internal controls, proper segregation of duties, and robust account reconciliation are implemented for all types of financial transactions. Serves as liaison for periodic internal audit processes.

Administers internal financial policies and procedures. Ensures compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, gift or grant fund restrictions, as well as University financial policies and procedures. Ensures staff are trained on financial transaction processes and policies, as needed.

Administers payroll and personnel functions, in coordination with other administrators. May participate in coordinating affirmative action, employment, compensation, benefits, employee record keeping, and employee relations with appropriate Human Resources Administration and/or Provost’s Office staff. Ensures timely and accurate processing of payroll; plays key role facilitating annual salary administration process for faculty and staff.

Develops, enhances and maintains information systems to support financial operations. Ensures that internal systems complement university-wide systems and that information is reconciled on a regular basis.

Assists in strategic planning activities, and other school projects, as assigned. Researches and compiles data required for development of assumptions, projections and strategies. Monitors action plans, implements changes, as required.

Participates in decisions regarding facilities utilization and asset management and maintenance, in conjunction with other staff. Directs equipment procurement activities.

Participates in security and safety related procedures, as well emergency preparedness and business continuity planning.



Organization

USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance