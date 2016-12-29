I Taught Myself Piano In A Prison Cell, Using A Cardboard Box

Demetrius Cunningham, an inmate at an Illinois correctional facility, wanted to learn to play so he could accompany the prison’s chapel choir. But he had access to a piano for only an hour a week. So he mocked up a model keyboard and got busy.
