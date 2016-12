“Sandwiching layers of wood and adhesive,yields cross-laminated timber (CLT), a kind of super-plywood that comes in immense slabs as long as a bowling lane and as thick as 12 inches. A similar process yields steel-hard beams called glulam. The principle is almost touchingly simple: ‘Gluing a stack of cards together produces something stronger than building a house of cards.'” And you can build skyscrapers with it.