“Bogdan Roscic, 52, will take up the post in 2020, moving from Sony’s classical music unit which he has headed since 2009. Before then he worked at Decca Music Group and an Austrian pop music station, but has never been director of an opera house before. He will replace Frenchman Dominic Meyer, whose tenure, which started in 2010, has been marked by clashes with star conductors Franz Welser-Möst and Bertrand de Billy.”